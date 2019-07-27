SIMMONS,
Enid Margaret (Arnie):
Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved Auntie of Murray and Lynley. Much loved Arnie of Amy, and Leah Simmons. Daughter of William (dec) and Helen (dec) Simmons. Sister to Helen (dec) and Bill Harwood (dec), Edwin James (Jim) (dec) and Lois Simmons. Special thanks to the staff on the Surgical Ward at Timaru Hospital for your care and compassion in the last week of Arnie's life. A celebration of Arnie's life will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Monday, July 29, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hearing Association South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Simmons family, C/o PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 27, 2019