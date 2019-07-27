Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Enid Margaret (Arnie):

Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved Auntie of Murray and Lynley. Much loved Arnie of Amy, and Leah Simmons. Daughter of William (dec) and Helen (dec) Simmons. Sister to Helen (dec) and Bill Harwood (dec), Edwin James (Jim) (dec) and Lois Simmons. Special thanks to the staff on the Surgical Ward at Timaru Hospital for your care and compassion in the last week of Arnie's life. A celebration of Arnie's life will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Monday, July 29, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hearing Association South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Simmons family, C/o PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.







SIMMONS,Enid Margaret (Arnie):Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved Auntie of Murray and Lynley. Much loved Arnie of Amy, and Leah Simmons. Daughter of William (dec) and Helen (dec) Simmons. Sister to Helen (dec) and Bill Harwood (dec), Edwin James (Jim) (dec) and Lois Simmons. Special thanks to the staff on the Surgical Ward at Timaru Hospital for your care and compassion in the last week of Arnie's life. A celebration of Arnie's life will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Monday, July 29, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hearing Association South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Simmons family, C/o PO Box 772, Timaru 7940. Published in Timaru Herald on July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers