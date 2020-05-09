SADLER, Enid Isobel
(formerly Eade, nee Allan):
Passed away May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill Eade, and the late Ross Sadler. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bill and Sonja (Adelaide), Ross and Tracy (Oamaru), Donald and Julie (Timaru), George (dec), and Jane and Gary (Timaru). Loved Kakanui Nana of Andrew, Mark, Fraser and Emma; Anna and Brendan; and Will and Jemma. Due to current restrictions a private cremation has been held, and a memorial service to celebrate Enid's life will be held in due course. We would like to thank all those who have helped in the final months of mum's life; caring staff at Oamaru Hospital, and Mum's neighbours and friends, especially Dot. Messages to 6a Frome Street, Oamaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 9, 2020