DAY, Enid:

Bruce, Joyce, Adrian and families thank you for your kind expressions of love and sympathy on the loss of Enid, a loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great- grandmother. The thoughtfulness and support of friends and family has been a great comfort. The beautiful flowers, cards, phone calls, texts and visits have all been much appreciated. To those who attended the funeral from near and far we wish to convey our grateful thanks. Please accept this as a personal appreciation and acknowledgement of your kindness and support.



