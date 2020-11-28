EGGELTON,
Elza Olive (nee Tull):
Peacefully at Lister Home, Waimate on Friday, November 27, 2020, aged 99. Much loved wife of the late Bill, cherished and loving mum and mum-in-law of Ruth and Colin, David and Annette, Glenda, Penny and Paul, Chris and Melvyn, and the late Debbie, also a much loved nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Lister Home for their loving care of Elza. A service to celebrate Elza's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Eggelton family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020