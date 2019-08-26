YOUNG, Elizabeth Thomson
(nee Begg):
On Friday, August 23, 2019, at Rosebank Rest Home, Ashburton, in her 105th year. Loved wife of the late John (Jack) Young, eldest daughter of the late Robina and Thomas Cochrane Begg of Timaru. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Thomas Begg (Scotland), the late Helen and Arthur White, the late Jean and Ivan Liddy, Marion and the late Arthur Begg, the late Robert Begg, and Colleen, Joyce and the late William Begg, Ruby and the late Howard Austin, and the late Jessie and Des Granger. Messages to the Young family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740.
