ROBINSON, Elizabeth Mary:
Peacefully at Margaret Wilson Rest Home, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in her 87th year, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Lindsay, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Jenni, Colin and Linda, Lorraine and Mark Willetts, loved and treasured nana of Kayne and Ashlee, Jessica and Matt; Carly and Ron, Shelly and Mike, James and Ashleigh, and great-nana of her 9 great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for Elizabeth will be held in St Thomas's Catholic Church, corner Wai-iti and Mountain View Roads, on Monday, August 5, at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Timaru Cemetery. A Rosary will be held in the Church on Sunday, August 4, at 6.30pm. Messages to 155 Morgans Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019