MORRIS, Elizabeth Agnes(Betty) (nee MacColl):On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, peacefully at Highfield Lifecare. Much loved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Sunantha Morris, Shirley and Gary Hawke, loved Gran of Michael and Kate; and Richard, an excited great-grandmother of her soon to arrive great-grandchild. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service to remember Betty's life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Highfield Lifecare for the loving care you gave our mum and the support you offered us as a family through what has been a difficult time. Thank you also to Nyki from Betts Funeral Services for the kindness and support she has offered us. Messages to 31 St Leonards Road, Temuka 7920.