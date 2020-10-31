Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Elizabeth Mary (Betty):

Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Friday October 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A loved and loving wife of 69 years to Henry (Harry) and a devoted mother and mother in law of Ann and Alan Barnett, Alan and Heni, Peter (dec), Michael and Rhonda, Gillian and Darren Smith, and Susan Triska. A cherished grand and great-grandmother of Samantha and Johnathan; Peter, and Allan; Evelyn; Nichola, and Michael; Rachael, and Anita; and Lucas, and Jacob. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society Sth Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 52 Newton Street, Timaru 7910. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 125 Wai-iti Road Timaru on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.







MARTIN,Elizabeth Mary (Betty):Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Friday October 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A loved and loving wife of 69 years to Henry (Harry) and a devoted mother and mother in law of Ann and Alan Barnett, Alan and Heni, Peter (dec), Michael and Rhonda, Gillian and Darren Smith, and Susan Triska. A cherished grand and great-grandmother of Samantha and Johnathan; Peter, and Allan; Evelyn; Nichola, and Michael; Rachael, and Anita; and Lucas, and Jacob. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society Sth Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 52 Newton Street, Timaru 7910. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 125 Wai-iti Road Timaru on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers