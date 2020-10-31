MARTIN,
Elizabeth Mary (Betty):
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Friday October 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A loved and loving wife of 69 years to Henry (Harry) and a devoted mother and mother in law of Ann and Alan Barnett, Alan and Heni, Peter (dec), Michael and Rhonda, Gillian and Darren Smith, and Susan Triska. A cherished grand and great-grandmother of Samantha and Johnathan; Peter, and Allan; Evelyn; Nichola, and Michael; Rachael, and Anita; and Lucas, and Jacob. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society Sth Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 52 Newton Street, Timaru 7910. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 125 Wai-iti Road Timaru on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 31, 2020