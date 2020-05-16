MARSHALL, Elizabeth
(Ann) (nee Thompson):
Peacefully after a brief illness, with her beloved Bill by her side, at South Canterbury Hospice, Timaru on Friday, May 15, 2020; aged 83 years. Soulmate of Bill for 40 years. Loved stepmum of Kay and Shona. Loved grandma of Scott, Rachael, Rhys, and Lisa. According to Ann's wishes, a private cremation has been held, and details of a memorial service will follow.
"A lovely mountain lady
at rest above the clouds"
Messages to 1/224A Otipua Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 16, 2020