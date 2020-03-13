LEE,
Elizabeth Marshall (Bette):
Peacefully at Talbot Park, Timaru, on March 11, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Allan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gordon and Jillian Ireland, Bruce and Judith Ireland, Fiona Prentice; and Barry and Lesley. Special friend to Lucy Mehrtens. Adored Nannie of Kirstie, James and Shani, Ben (dec), Juliet, Elizabeth and Luke; Megan, Nicole and Graham; Hamish and Kristen, Madeline and Tim; Johnnie and Clara; and Great-Nannie of Cleo; Archie, Ava and Tom; Alex; Shay and Rylee. A service to celebrate Bette's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Talbot Park for their kindness to Bette and her family. Messages to the Lee family, C/- 21 Beverley Hill, Maori Park, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020