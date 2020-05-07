Elizabeth FORBES

Death Notice

FORBES,
Elizabeth Ann (Beth):
Peacefully surrounded by family at Strathallan Life Care, Timaru, on May 5, 2020; aged 83 years. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Jan and Grant, Carol and Mark (Australia), Diane and Chris, and Barry. Loved Nana of Gina and Erin; Jason; and Dion and Baillie. A private burial is being held and details of a memorial service will follow. A special thanks to the wonderful care and support that Beth received from the Strathallan Life Care team. Messages to 41 Bassett Rd, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on May 7, 2020
