COTTERELL,

Elizabeth Marjorie (Betty):



On August 19, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Anthony (Tony) for nearly 68 years, and dearly loved and special mother and mother-in-law of Maureen and Mark Gane (Invercargill), Gerard and Frances (Auckland), Peter and Pip (Palmerston North), Stephen and Charlene (Leithfield), Maree and Murray Gray (Wellington), Katrina and Brent Borcoskie (Sefton). Loved Nana and great-grandmother of Michael and Siena, Nicola, Matthew and Dylan, Andrew, Jo, Cameron and Ellie; James; Matthew, Timothy; Jack and Jessica; Catherine, Raponi and Noah; Robbie, Hannah and Georgia; Tessa and Katie.

"Rest in Peace"

Messages may be addressed to the Cotterell family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/emcotterell1908. A Requiem Mass for Betty will be Celebrated at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.30am. A Rosary will be held at the church, This Day (Wednesday), at 7.00pm.





