BARTLETT,
Elizabeth Margaret (Betty):
Passed away peacefully at Elloughton Gardens on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, surrounded by love. A devoted wife of the late Laurie, and a loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Neil and MaryAnn (dec), and Grant and Tua. A cherished Mumma and nana to her grand and great-grandchildren.
"Gone to be with her Lord"
Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A private Memorial Service for Betty will be held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 14, 2019