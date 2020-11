McCONNOCHIE,

Elin Annie (Tui):

It's hard to believe a year has already gone since I last tucked you in and kissed you goodnight.

We think of you with love today,

But that is nothing new,

We thought of you yesterday,

And days before that too.

We think of you in silence,

We often speak your name,

We have all these wonderful memories of you

And a photo in a frame.

We love and miss you Mum and Nana. Love Fiona, Terry and family.