McCONNOCHIE, Elin Annie:
The family of the late Elin Annie McConnochie, more commonly known as Tui, wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following the sad loss of our dearly loved Mum and cherished Nana. Thank you to the many friends, neighbours and well-wishers who visited our home, who attended the funeral and who provided emotional and practical support for us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, baking, food, cards and messages of condolences, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to Dr. Griffiths and Clare for the exceptional care, kindness and respect shown to Mum over the years. Thank you to Pip Giles in giving Mum the most beautiful and touching celebration of her life. Thank you to Shelley Wilson and the team at Aoraki Funeral Services, your care and support was above and beyond. To Te Aitarakihi and the Maori Womens Welfare League for your guidance and support and the many beautiful waiata at home and at the funeral. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone personally, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 7, 2019