Acknowledgement

McCONNOCHIE, Elin Annie:

The family of the late Elin Annie McConnochie, more commonly known as Tui, wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following the sad loss of our dearly loved Mum and cherished Nana. Thank you to the many friends, neighbours and well-wishers who visited our home, who attended the funeral and who provided emotional and practical support for us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, baking, food, cards and messages of condolences, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to Dr. Griffiths and Clare for the exceptional care, kindness and respect shown to Mum over the years. Thank you to Pip Giles in giving Mum the most beautiful and touching celebration of her life. Thank you to Shelley Wilson and the team at Aoraki Funeral Services, your care and support was above and beyond. To Te Aitarakihi and the Maori Womens Welfare League for your guidance and support and the many beautiful waiata at home and at the funeral. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone personally, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers