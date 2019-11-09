Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Elin Annie (Tui) (nee Burt):

Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home at Fiona and Terry's on November 8, 2019; in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bill and Heather, Colin and Bev, Lois Towler, Keith and Jan, Joanne and Lindsay Stowell, Carol and Herb Elliot, Tom (Gold Coast), Fiona and Terry Sugrue, Brent (Broome), and the late Barry. Loved daughter of the late William John Burt and Hinekerangi (Ani) (nee Pania). Loved sister to the late Gordon, Lettie (Ngareta), Billy (William), Morris, and Peter. Greatly loved Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother to all her grandchildren, and Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Tui will be resting at 25a Craigie Ave, Timaru. A service to celebrate Tui's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to 25A Craigie Ave, Parkside, Timaru 7910.







Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019

