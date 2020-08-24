REILLY, Eleanor May:
Passed away peacefully whilst in the loving care of Waihi Lodge at Geraldine on Thursday, August 20, 2020, aged 82. Loved wife of the late Noel, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alistair and Linda, Judith and Gary, Shona, Kenneth and Toni. Adored Nana by all of her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Service will be held to celebrate Eleanor's life at Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, at 1.00pm, Thursday, August 27.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 24, 2020