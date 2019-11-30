HANNAH, Eleanor Lorraine:
Peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare, with loving care by family and staff, on November 21, 2019, aged 86. Loved wife of the late William James Hannah (Bill). Dearest mum and mother in-law of Liz and Ken Greaves, John and Lisa, Douglas, and Phil and Vicki. Treasured Nan of David, Matt, Rachel and Jamie. Special friend to Stephen, Kirsty, Nise and Gabby and little Folo. In keeping with mum's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to the Hannah family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 30, 2019