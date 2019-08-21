FEELY, Eleanor Mae:
Born sleeping on August 19, 2019. Loved, precious daughter of Callum and Martha. A much anticipated little sister of Greta and Violet. Treasured granddaughter of Anne and Gerard McSoriley, and Lyn and Kevin Feely. Loved niece of Luke and Emma, Josie and Paul, Ruth, Eve, and Eugene McSoriley, and Brendon and Dayna Feely. Cousin of Marjorie, Walter, and Rita McSoriley, and Brooklyn and Daniel Feely. Eleanor will be missed every day. A private ceremony will be held. Messages to 34 Kildare Drive, Invercargill.
I close my eyes, then I drift away
Into the magic night, I softly say
A silent prayer like dreamers do
Then I fall asleep to dreams, my dreams of you.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 21, 2019