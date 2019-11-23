STYLES,
Elaine Margaret Agness
(nee Herron):
August 7, 1932 -
November 14, 2019
Passed peacefully at her home in Timaru. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Bentley Styles, and a loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Ruth, Christine and Norman Wiseman, Ernest and Tina, Heather and Michael Richardson, and Norman. An adoring grandmother and great-grandmother to her 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and only daughter to the late William and Daisy Herron, Greenvale Apiaries, Waikaka.
"Promoted to Glory"
Messages to the Styles Family, PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru. In keeping with Elaine's wishes, a private family service has been held at the Waikaka Cemetery, Southland.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 23, 2019