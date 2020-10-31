McFELIN, Elaine Margaret
(nee Hitchcox):
Formerly of Dunedin. Suddenly on October 29, 2020, at Ashburton Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Richie (dec), loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Richard, Prof and Helen, Joanna and David, and Chris, loved Nana of Matthew, Grace, Jessica, Tom, Jett, Isobella, Annabelle, and Charlotte, loved sister to Murray Hitchcox and Aunty to Julie, and Carla. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at St John's Church, Wai-iti Road, Timaru, on Friday, November 6, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the McFelin family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 31, 2020