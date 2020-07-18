HARKNESS,
Elaine Elizabeth:
Peacefully at Glenwood Resthome, Timaru, on Friday, July 17, 2020, in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alec, cherished mum and mother-in-law of Christine and Peter, Lorraine and Malcolm, Jude and Gary, Jase and Min. Treasured Gran of Nicola, Elizabeth and Tim, Andrew and Stacey, Robbie and Sophia, Mandy and Pat; Ashley and Leeann, Clayton and Andy; Darcy and Hayley, Sam and Kellie; Jett, and Stella. Much loved Great-Gran of James, Kenzie, Jayden, Izzy, Charlotte, Zahra, Ronan, Mason, Summer, George, Ed, Ella, Archie, Charlie, and Harvey. Dearly loved daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth Barker. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ally and Pauline, Ian and Eleanor, Trevor and Aimee (all deceased), Neville and the late Dawn, Warren and Mary, Marrilyn and Kevin and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service for Elaine will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Wednesday, July 22, at 2.00pm, thereafter a private cremation. Messages c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 18, 2020