Eileen MILNE

  • "Beautiful aunty, will miss those sparkly smiles. Loved her..."
    - Pam Lamrock
  • "Condolences to the family of Eileen, a lovely lady,..."
    - Lesley Waljer
Peacefully at the Croft Rest Home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Ada and John. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late John and Dorothy, and Ken. Much loved devoted auntie of Raewyn and Colin Jamieson, Roger and Linda Milne, Peter Milne, April and Steve Jacobs, Carol Burton and Gregg, Garth and Jenny Milne, and Pam and Col Lamrock. The family wish to thank the wonderful team at the Croft for their loving care of Eileen. At Eileen's request a private cremation has taken place. Messages to Raewyn Jamieson, 37A Cook Street, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
