BURRELL, Eileen Thelma:

Sister Eileen Mary RSM

On January 26, 2020, at Nazareth House, Christchurch, surrounded by her loving Mercy community, aged 93 years. Dearly loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, in the 69th year of her Religious Profession. Dearly loved daughter of the late Charles and Mary Burrell, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Charles and Mary Burrell, and Betty and Bill Farrell; loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to staff of Nazareth House for their caring support of Eileen Mary. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham St, Christchurch, on Friday, January 31, at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road. A Vigil Service will be held at Mercy House, 31 Peer Street, on Thursday, January 30, at 7.00pm.

Kia okioki ia i runga i te rangimarie.

May Eileen Mary

rest in peace.





