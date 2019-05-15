HEWSON, Edna Margaret
(nee Johnston):
Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Monday, May 13, 2019, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Dick, and a cherished mother and mother-in-law of the late Jennifer and Stan Logan, Valerie, Christine and Steve Inkersell, Richard, and Suzanne and Guy van Booma. A devoted granny and great-granny to her 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Messages to 5 Elloughton Crescent, Timaru 7910. A celebration of Edna's life will be held at The Grey Way Lounge, Phar Lap Raceway, entrance off Pleasant Point Highway (Highway 8), on Thursday, May 16, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 15, 2019