ELLEN, Edna Dorothy:
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Croft Rest Home, Timaru; aged 91 years. Much loved and cherished wife of the late Claude Ellen. Loved dearly by her children, Linda and Denise (dec), Geoffrey, Barbara (Australia), Russell (dec), Janice (Australia), and Ross. Loved Nana and Great-Nana, and much loved companion of Buck.
You will be missed much and will always live in our hearts.
A private cremation has been held. Special thanks for the care Edna received from the staff at the Croft Rest Home. Messages to 1/67 Ranui Ave, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 16, 2020
