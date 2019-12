ADAMS, Edna Mavis:Passed away peacefully at Glenwood Rest Home, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 93 years. An adored wife of the late Tom, and a wonderful mom and mother-in-law of Ken (dec) and Hettie, Carol, Nigel and Margaret, and Linda and Bruce. A devoted granny to Jackie and Pieter, Wayne Cheryl, and Micheal and Louise; Glen and Wanda, and Tarryn and Eon; Sandra and Mike, Shawn and Mel, Samantha and Dani, and Byron and Lyn; Jared and Jen, and Ashley and Blake, and her great-grandchildren. Edna's family wish to thank the wonderful staff at Glenwood Home for their love and compassion shown to Edna while in their care. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A service to celebrate Edna's life will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 24 Church Street, Timaru, on Friday, January 3, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.