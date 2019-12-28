ADAMS, Edna Mavis:
Passed away peacefully at Glenwood Rest Home, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 93 years. An adored wife of the late Tom, and a wonderful mom and mother-in-law of Ken (dec) and Hettie, Carol, Nigel and Margaret, and Linda and Bruce. A devoted granny to Jackie and Pieter, Wayne Cheryl, and Micheal and Louise; Glen and Wanda, and Tarryn and Eon; Sandra and Mike, Shawn and Mel, Samantha and Dani, and Byron and Lyn; Jared and Jen, and Ashley and Blake, and her great-grandchildren. Edna's family wish to thank the wonderful staff at Glenwood Home for their love and compassion shown to Edna while in their care. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A service to celebrate Edna's life will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 24 Church Street, Timaru, on Friday, January 3, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 28, 2019