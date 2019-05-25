Edith MCFARLANE

Death Notice

McFARLANE, Edith:
On May 23, 2019, at home, aged 78. Free from pain and her struggle, now at peace. Loved mother, granny, auntie and friend to many. Her strength and courage will be held with us always. Now in God's grace. Thanks to eveyone's care and support. A service for Edith will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Tuesday, May 28, at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at Dunedin on Wednesday, May 29. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the McFarlane family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

Published in Timaru Herald on May 25, 2019
