Edith DEAM

Service Information
Mainland Funerals
40 Harper Street
Timaru, Canterbury
7942
(080)-094-842273
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Augustine's Anglican Church
15 John Street
Waimate
Death Notice

DEAM,
Edith Doreen (Doreen):
Passed away peacefully at Strathallen Lifecare, Timaru, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of Keith (dec), Jack (dec), and Kevin. A treasured and cherished mother of Peter, Mark, and Fiona. An adored granny of Daniel; and Hamish. A dearly loved eldest sister of Estelle (dec), Bonnie, and Diane. Messages to 27a Wilson Street, Timaru 7910. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at St Augustine's Anglican Church, 15 John Street, Waimate, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery (McNamaras Road).

Published in Timaru Herald on June 13, 2020
