BROWN, Edith Margaret:
10.5.1929 - 22.5.2020
Passed away peacefully at Lister Home. Devoted wife of 68 years of Eric. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Barbara, Maurice and Sue, Christine and Colin, Kevin and Jenine. Loved Grandmother of Hannah, Paul, Steven, Simon, Tiffany, Nick, Shaun and Lewis and remembered with love by their partners, and a loved Great-grandmother to Heidi, Hugo, Laura, Emily and Fraser. Cherished friend of Honour and Bill. The family are very grateful to Lister Home for their care of Edith and would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and messages. At Edith's request, a private service to honour her life has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 30, 2020