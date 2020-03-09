MACKAY, Edgar John:
(Formerly of Oamaru). Passed away peacefully at the Timaru Hospital on Saturday, March 7, 2020 surrounded by love. Beloved and adored partner and soulmate of the late Joan. Dearly loved son of the late Kenneth and Annie MacKay (South Oamaru) and respected brother and brother-in-law of Colin and Elsie, Alister and Paula, Jack and Edna (Bluff), Dick and Shona (Oamaru), Gardener and Doris (Waimate), Gordon, and Charlie (all deceased). A loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Messages to 24 Beach Road, South Hill, Oamaru 9400. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Kids South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Edgar's life will be held in the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (Behind the Church) Timaru on Wednesday, March 11 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 9, 2020