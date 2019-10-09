GILL, Ean Robert:
On October 4, 2019, peacefully at Admatha House, Christchurch, aged 77 years. Dearly beloved son of the late Irene and Horace, father of Jane, and Timothy, father-in-law, and grandfather. Brother of Peter (deceased), Brian, and Betty (deceased), brother-in-law of Maureen, and Norma, and uncle of his nieces and nephews. Close friend of Eve and Pete.
'Rest in Peace.'
In accordance with Ean's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A Graveside Service to inter Ean's ashes will be held in the Timaru Cemetery, Domain Avenue, Timaru, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.30pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 9, 2019