BROWN, Dwyllis:
On October 1, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, Christchurch, aged 80 years. Much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Virginia and David, Andy and Irene, and Miranda nd Bruce, devoted grandmother of Abby, Ollie, Storm, and Scarlett, special and long time wife and friend of Tom Brown, and loved sister of Rosemary Lyon. A heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dwyllis Brown, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545, or to
[email protected]
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Braintree Wellness Centre would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Dwyllis will be held at All Souls Anglican Church, 30 Church Lane, Merivale, Christchurch, on Wednesday, October 7, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. A Memorial Service will be held in Wellington's Anglican Cathedral to remember Dwyllis' memorable and active life in Wellington, further details to come.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 5, 2020