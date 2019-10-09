FRASER, Duncan:
After a long illness, bravely borne, at Timaru, on October 6, 2019, aged 68 years. Beloved husband of Lois, devoted father and father-in-law of Lorna and Jono Fairlie, and Bruce and Dom. Adored grandpa of Ewen and Lachlan; and Ethan and Anna. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Lounge, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to 19 Tasman Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 9, 2019