Douglas WILSON

Guest Book
  • "WILSON, Douglas Henry: On October 5, 2020. Loved husband of..."
    - Douglas WILSON
    Published in: The Timaru Herald
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Lascelles Hall (behind the Church)
17 Wilson Street
View Map
Death Notice

WILSON,
Douglas Henry (Doug):
Passed away peacefully at the Timaru Hospital on Monday, October 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A loved and loving husband of Ella, and a respected father and father-in-law of Joan and Wayne, Sharon and Brian, Ann and Steve (dec), Jennifer and Neil, and John and Bronwyn. A cherished role model and granddad to his grand and great-grandchildren, and devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews. Messages to 47A Bowker Street, Parkside, Timaru 7910. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held in Lascelles Hall (behind the Church), 17 Wilson Street, tomorrow (Thursday), October 8, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.