WILSON,
Douglas Henry (Doug):
Passed away peacefully at the Timaru Hospital on Monday, October 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A loved and loving husband of Ella, and a respected father and father-in-law of Joan and Wayne, Sharon and Brian, Ann and Steve (dec), Jennifer and Neil, and John and Bronwyn. A cherished role model and granddad to his grand and great-grandchildren, and devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews. Messages to 47A Bowker Street, Parkside, Timaru 7910. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held in Lascelles Hall (behind the Church), 17 Wilson Street, tomorrow (Thursday), October 8, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 7, 2020