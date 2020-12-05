McLAUGHLIN,
Douglas Samuel (Doug):
Peacefully at Strathallan Life Care Timaru on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Norma. Loved father and father-in-law of Ian, Alistair and Karen, Bruce and Janice. Loved grandpa of Stuart and Lauren, Andrew, Emma and Hayden; James and Ally, Richard and Georgina and great-grandpa of Jack, Phoebe, Alek, Ashlin, and Meesha. Special thanks to all the staff at Strathallan for their wonderful care of Doug. At Doug's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 5, 2020