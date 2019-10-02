McINTYRE,
Douglas Ian (Doug):
Suddenly at Timaru on October 1, 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of June. Dearly loved father of Alistair and Sean. Loved son of the late Fiona and Alistair. Much loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at 1.00pm, Friday, October 4, 2019, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 22 College Rd, Timaru, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to The McIntyre Family, c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 2, 2019