Douglas MCINTYRE

Guest Book
  • "So sad to hear of Dougs passing. my thoughts are with you...."
  • "To all the family, please accept our deepest sympathy in..."
    - Brian Gosney
  • "So sorry to hear about Doug's passing June. Please accept..."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Michael Daly
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

McINTYRE,
Douglas Ian (Doug):
Suddenly at Timaru on October 1, 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of June. Dearly loved father of Alistair and Sean. Loved son of the late Fiona and Alistair. Much loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at 1.00pm, Friday, October 4, 2019, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 22 College Rd, Timaru, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to The McIntyre Family, c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
