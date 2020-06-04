LOW,
Douglas Alexander (Doug):
RNZN; NZ15247 (1955 - 1957) Suddenly at Timaru after a prolonged illness on June 2, 2020. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Robert, Corrina and Gary Ball, Anita and Grant (dec) Ramsey, Machelle and Darren Holden, and the late Georgina. Loved Grandad and Great-Granddad to his grandchildren. Loved son, son-in-law, brother and brother-in-law to his extended families. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Gleniti, Timaru, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Timaru Cemetery and a further gathering at Timaru Town and Country Club, 99 Douglas St, Timaru. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 4 Lagoon Drive, RD 1, Normanby, Timaru 7971.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 4 to June 6, 2020