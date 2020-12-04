Douglas HORTON (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "To Gail Grant and Andrea.Please accept our deepest sympathy..."
    - Brian Gosney
  • "Thoughts are with the family at this time."
    - Barbara Hartley (nee Leebody)
  • "To Gail and family My thoughts are with you all at this..."
    - Tina Murphy
  • "To Gail and family. My thoughts are with you all at this..."
    - Jenny Lamont
  • "So terribly sad to hear of Doug's passing. Casper the..."
    - Michael Barron
Service Information
Whitestone Funeral
54 Weston Road
Oamaru , Otago
034348812
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Whitestone Funeral
54 Weston Road
Oamaru , Otago
Death Notice

HORTON,
Douglas Selwyn (Casper):
May 2, 1946 -
December 2, 2020
Passed away peacefully at Oamaru Hospital, with his family by his side, dearly loved husband of Gail for 51 years, devoted father of Grant and Andrea, much loved father-in-law of Becs, loved son of Gordon (dec) and Elsie (dec), brother and brother-in-law of Russell (dec), Ian (dec), Jimmy and Marie, Noeline and Jim (dec) Taylor, Isobel and Brian Pearson, Linda and John Burke, a much loved uncle and friend to so many.
"See ya Pa, tight lines"
A celebration of Doug's life will be held at Whitestone Chapel, 54 Weston Road, Oamaru, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to 31 Burnett Street, RD14O, Oamaru 9495.

Published in Timaru Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020
