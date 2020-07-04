CORNELIUS,

Douglas David:

Passed away April 18th, 2020. Much loved Husband of Bev, Father and Father-in-law of Warren and Debbie, Judith and Mark, Kay and Greg and Grandad of Brooke, Taine, Trent and Blake. Doug left us during Covid 19 and the family would like to thank those who found a way to reach out to express their sympathy and support with phone calls, baking and cards during unusual times, your efforts were very much appreciated. A Memorial Service for Doug will be held at the Temuka Bowling Club in the Temuka Domain on Saturday July 11th, 2020 at 1.30pm. We would love for you to join us to celebrate Doug's life.



