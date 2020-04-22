CORNELIUS,
Douglas (Doug):
CMT #898696, former Temuka Fire Brigade Volunteer. Doug passed away peacefully holding Bev's hand, at the Timaru Hospital, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, after a loving 60 years together. Doug is lovingly remembered by his family Warren and Debbie; Judith and Mark, Trent, and Blake; Kay and Greg, Brooke, and Taine. Doug has lived a rich full life, loving the outdoors, family, and a beer or two with friends.
"Forever a damn good dad, granddad and cobber"
Messages to 7 Hayhurst Street, Temuka 7920. A private cremation has been held but a Memorial Service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at a later date. Details to follow.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 22, 2020