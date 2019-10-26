Douglas CATHERWOOD

Death Notice

CATHERWOOD,
Douglas James:
On October 22, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Jocelyn, loved father and father-in-law of Meg and Justin O'Brien, Ben and Bridgette, and Lucy and Brad Miles. A much loved Grandad of Rachel, Tara, and Finn; Jemma, Olivia, James, and Eva; and Mac. Messages to the Catherwood family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at the Darfield Recreation Centre, North Terrace, Darfield, on Tuesday, October 29, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
