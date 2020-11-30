Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Mary Johnson (nee Giles):

In her 100th year. Passed away gracefully on November 27, 2020, supported by her loving family. A most cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Brenda, Heather and Chris, Dorothy, Hazel and the late Gareth James, Grant Bates, Stephen Kerr, and Chris Taylor. Adored Grandmother of Athena and Shaun, Thalia and Stan, Theon and Paula, Nicholas (dec), Leah and Ken, Sarah and Drew, Adrian and Tracey, Reuben and Kylee, Dylan, Qedric, Emlyn, Ruby, and Gma of Nick, and Brooke. A precious Great-Grandmother of five beautiful girls, Lydia, Silver, Mackenzie, Tia, and Francesca. A much loved daughter of the late Bernard and Gladys Giles, and sister of the late Rosie, Bernie, Joe, Beryl, Leo, Roy, Ursula and Rodney, and loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A loving wife of Leonard Te Koeti and the late Ronald Moore, and a much loved and respected friend to many. The family would like to sincerely thank all of the wonderful people that have, with compassion and kindness, cared for Dorothy over the last nine years, Highfield Rest Home, Talbot Park and a special thank you to the staff at Margaret Wilson Hospital Wing, who have cared with so much love for Dorothy during the last five years, it is truly appreciated. A service for Dorothy will be held at St Albans Church, Munro Street, Pleasant Point, on Wednesday, December 2, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Pleasant Point Cemetery. Messages to the Te Koeti family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.







TE KOETI-MOORE, DorothyMary Johnson (nee Giles):In her 100th year. Passed away gracefully on November 27, 2020, supported by her loving family. A most cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Brenda, Heather and Chris, Dorothy, Hazel and the late Gareth James, Grant Bates, Stephen Kerr, and Chris Taylor. Adored Grandmother of Athena and Shaun, Thalia and Stan, Theon and Paula, Nicholas (dec), Leah and Ken, Sarah and Drew, Adrian and Tracey, Reuben and Kylee, Dylan, Qedric, Emlyn, Ruby, and Gma of Nick, and Brooke. A precious Great-Grandmother of five beautiful girls, Lydia, Silver, Mackenzie, Tia, and Francesca. A much loved daughter of the late Bernard and Gladys Giles, and sister of the late Rosie, Bernie, Joe, Beryl, Leo, Roy, Ursula and Rodney, and loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A loving wife of Leonard Te Koeti and the late Ronald Moore, and a much loved and respected friend to many. The family would like to sincerely thank all of the wonderful people that have, with compassion and kindness, cared for Dorothy over the last nine years, Highfield Rest Home, Talbot Park and a special thank you to the staff at Margaret Wilson Hospital Wing, who have cared with so much love for Dorothy during the last five years, it is truly appreciated. A service for Dorothy will be held at St Albans Church, Munro Street, Pleasant Point, on Wednesday, December 2, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Pleasant Point Cemetery. Messages to the Te Koeti family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940. Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers