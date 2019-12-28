ROBINSON,
Dorothy Merle (Merle):
Peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Aged 76. Loved daughter of the late Mavis Te Wiata and James Kenny. Dearly loved wife of Ken. Treasured mum and mother-in-law of Kim, Kirk and Kylie, Joanne and Ray. Adored nanny of James, Waikaramihi (Kara), Alex, Patricia-Rose, Samantha, Richie; Chad, Hyrum, Emma, Abbey; Simon, and Jasmin. Great-grand nanny of Eve, Zion, Ezekiel, Rythym, Nephi, James Junior, Ephesians, Revelation; Kadince, Ambah, Aaliyah; Claire and Oshen. Dearly loved sister of Ina, Lana, Joy, Maurice, Grace (dec), and Sam (dec). Loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Messages to: 20b Flemmington St, Timaru. At Merle's request, a private service has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 28, 2019