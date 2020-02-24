HOLLAND, Dorothy Ann:
It is with much sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy, peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice, on Sunday, February 23, 2020; aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Allan. Cherished and adored mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay and Sharon, and Sue and Mick. Treasured Gran of Courtney, Laura, Emma, and Tyler.
"Will be in our hearts forever"
In respect of Dorothy's wishes a private family service will be held. Messages to the Holland Family, 14 Elloughton Cres, Marchwiel, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 24, 2020