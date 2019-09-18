HIGHT, Dorothy Ada:
On September 13, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, after a short illness; aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, and loved mother of Murray and Peter. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Isla and Ritchie Lindsay, Jack and Trudy Reid, Edith Buchanan and the late Jeanette, Marjorie, Alec and Colin. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 23, Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Hight family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Friday, September 20, at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 18, 2019