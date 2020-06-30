DACRE, Dorothy Isobel:
Peacefully, in the loving care of Lister House, on Sunday, June 28, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of Neville, for 70 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Humfrey; Geoffrey (deceased); Mervyn and Carol; Claire and Tim. Much loved Nana of Sarah, David (deceased), Hannah, Ruth and James; Polly, Meg and Harriet; Ella and Lucy, and proud Great-Grandmother of Ben and Frankie, Scarlett and Thea. Eldest daughter of the late Sam and Dorothy Wilson, of Totara, and a much loved sister and aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their families. A service for Dorothy will be held in St Augustine's Church, Waimate, on Wednesday, July 1, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lister House would be appreciated, and may be left at the service. Messages by email to; [email protected]
Published in Timaru Herald on June 30, 2020