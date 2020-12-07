COFFIN, Dorothy Anne:
(late of Lady Wigram Retirement Village) It is with sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy on December 4, 2020, at Mayfair Lifecare, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne and Gerry Westenberg (Christchurch), Peter (Waihola), Andrew and Michelle (Timaru), loved grandma of Scott, Craig, Hope, and Faith.
'Will be sadly missed but will always be in our hearts'.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 7, 2020