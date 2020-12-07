Dorothy COFFIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy COFFIN.
Death Notice

COFFIN, Dorothy Anne:
(late of Lady Wigram Retirement Village) It is with sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy on December 4, 2020, at Mayfair Lifecare, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne and Gerry Westenberg (Christchurch), Peter (Waihola), Andrew and Michelle (Timaru), loved grandma of Scott, Craig, Hope, and Faith.
'Will be sadly missed but will always be in our hearts'.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.