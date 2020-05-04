GREAVES,
Doris Shirley (nee Bailey):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Strathallan Life Care, Timaru, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff Greaves. Much loved Mum of Shirley and Gurka Belling, John and Gill Greaves, Garry and Trish Greaves, Dianne and Stephen Hedges, Kevin Greaves and Vicki Larking. Much loved sister of Claire and Ralph Hughes (dec), Doug (dec) and Esther Bailey, Jack (dec) and Fay Bailey, Graeme and Elaine Bailey, and the late Marie and Stan Lawry, Hazel and Doug Brown, Roger and Mona Bailey. Cherished Aunty, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Great-Great-Grandma. Special thanks to the Dr, and Strathallan Staff for their wonderful support, love and care. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a Private Interment has been arranged. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be advised. Messages to The Greaves Family, c/- PO Box 37242, Halswell, Christchurch 8245.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 4, 2020