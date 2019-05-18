BROWN, Doris Catherine:
Doris Brown of Geraldine passed peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Alan (dec), mother of Stuart, Drew and Shirley Brown (dec), mother-in-law to Alison and Sally, grandmother to eight and great-grandmother to fifteen. Grateful thanks to Coldstream Home Ashburton for excellent care and devotion, and to all those who have assisted Doris in these last years. Funeral service at Geraldine Funeral Home, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, at 1.30pm, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Any donations to Alzheimers South Canterbury much appreciated.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 18, 2019